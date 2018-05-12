Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: BJP to emerge as single largest party, Congress second, claims Republic TV Jan Ki Baat

BENGALURU: Shortly after the voting for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 concluded, the Republic TV Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted a clear majority of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 95-114 seats.

While the Congress is likely to win 73-82, JD-S will bag 32-42 seats and other will get 2 to 3 seats in Karnataka. In the 2013 Karnataka elections, Congress had won 122 seats, BJP and JD-S had ended with 40 seats each while 22 seats were won by others and independents.

Along the lines of Republic TV Jan Ki Baat, News X-CNX and ABP-C Voter too speculated the win of the saffron party in the state.

The predictions will end on May 15 when the votes casted for the 222 assembly seats will be counted.

Karnataka went to polls on Saturday with 4.94 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fates of over 2500 candidates.

Now it is to see, if the Siddaramaiah-led ruling Congress government could restore power for a second consecutive term? Or, will the Narendra Modi-powered BJP, who is eyeing to dethrone the Congress government, spread its wings to the 22nd state?

The 224-member Assembly expires on May 28 in the state where the Congress is currently in power, with 122 seats against the BJP's 43. Karnataka is one of the eight states where polls were scheduled this year.

