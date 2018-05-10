Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: BJP will win 130+ seats, no question of alliance, says Amit Shah

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Voter ID card scandal that surfaced just days before the state Assembly polls clearly show the desperation of the Congress party to win the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections.

"Congress is trying to win elections with undemocratic ways. Recovery of Voter ID cards in Rajarajeshwari Nagar shows how desperately Congress wants to win the election. I want to alert those whose fake IDs have been made, that don't fall in Congress' trap and disturb polls," Amit Shah told reporters in Bengaluru.

Addressing at a press conference in the Karnataka capital, the BJP chief expressed his expectation of winning at least 130 seats in the Assembly polls. "BJP will win more than 130 seats and form government in Karnataka. There is no question of seeking or giving support to anyone," he said.

Expressing confidence, Shah said that in Yeddyurappa will become the chief minister.

"We can lose elections but can't sit with Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India. Congress takes the support of SDPI and PFI to win elections and that's the difference between them and BJP. Congress doesn't refrain from taking the support of traitors," the BJP supremo added.

With just days left for Karnataka to go to polls, both the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have entered a high-pitched battle on the ground and on social media.

The BJP is eyeing to dethrone the Congress government in Karnataka, which is headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 12 and the counting of votes will be done on May 15. VVPAT machines, apart from EVMs, will be deployed in Karnataka for the polls.

The 224-member Assembly expires on May 28 in the state where the Congress is currently in power, with 122 seats against the BJP's 43. Karnataka is one of the eight states where polls were scheduled this year.

While Siddaramaiah-led Congress is eyeing a second term in the state, BJP wants to spread its wings to the 22nd state.