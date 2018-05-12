Confident of regaining power with clear majority: Siddaramaiah after exit polls

NEW DELHI: Following the exit polls of the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections which predicted a hung assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed confidence of regaining power for a second consecutive term with a clear majority.

"Not only now, but I had been telling since last 6 months that we will form the government with a clear majority," Siddaramaiah told ANI.

Hitting out at the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Chief Minister earlier in the day said that the saffron party's candidate BS Yeddyurappa is "mentally disturbed."

He is certain that the grand old party will bag more than 120 seats in Karnataka polls.

The state assembly elections, being viewed as a precursor to national elections 2019, is one of the most complex elections of the state.

While the ruling Congress and the BJP are the main contenders for power, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JDS is likely to play the kingmaker, according to most surveys and opinion polls.

All the predictions will end on May 15 when the votes cast for the 222 assembly seats will be counted.

The 224-member Assembly expires on May 28 in the state where the Congress is currently in power, with 122 seats against the BJP's 43. Karnataka is one of the eight states where polls were scheduled this year.