Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: With 102-110 seats, BJP likely to win, predicts News X-CNX exit poll

BENGALURU: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been giving a tough fight to the ruling Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka both on grounds and on social media.

As the voting concluded, News X-CNX exit poll survey speculated that the saffron party will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka with 102-110 seats.

While the Congress will emerge as second with 72-78 seats, the JD-S+ will be in the third position with 35-39 and others will get 3-5 seats.

In the 2013 Karnataka elections, Congress had won 122 seats, BJP and JD-S had ended with 40 seats each while 22 seats were won by others and independents.

Unlike the News X-CNX exit poll survey, India Today-Axis, Times Now-VMR and IndiaTV-VMR suggested that the Congress will win Karnataka polls establishing itself as the single largest party.

The predictions will end on May 15 when the counting of votes of the 222 assembly seats will be done.

Karnataka went to polls on Saturday with 4.94 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fates of over 2500 candidates.

Now it is to see if the Siddaramaiah-led ruling Congress government could restore power for a second consecutive term? Or, will the Narendra Modi-powered BJP, who is eyeing to dethrone the Congress government, spread its wings to the 22nd state?