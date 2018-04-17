Karnataka Assembly elections: Why does Modi government favour corporates over millions of farmers, asks Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief BS Yeddyurappa over loan waiver for farmers. The veteran Congress leader alleged that while farmers were not given any waiver by the Modi government, public sector banks had waived loans worth Rs 2.7 lakh crore of corporates.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister of poll-bound Karnataka said, "Central Ministers come here to ridicule our loan waiver to 22.5 lakh farmers. @BSYBJP says he does not have a note printing machine to waive farmers loans. Yet PSBanks have waived 2.7 lakh Cr of corporate loans. Why does Modi Govt favor a few corporates over millions of farmers?"

Earlier in April, Siddaramaiah had dared BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa to contest from the Varuna constituency in the May 12 assembly election. "I challenge Yeddyurappa to contest from Varuna if he is so sure of winning instead of fielding his second son (B.Y. Vijayendra) against my son Yathindra," Siddaramaiah had said.

He had said that the BJP, which failed to win a single seat in the Mysuru region in May 2013 assembly election now "boasts of defeating me or my son this time. I accept the challenge. Let Yeddyurappa or his son contest against me or my son". "As the people of Varuna know of my contribution to the constituency, they will certainly vote for those who worked and none else," said Siddaramaiah.

Questioning Yeddyurappa`s credentials to contest from any assembly segment in Mysuru region, he asked what was the BJP leader`s contribution to the region or the state during his three-year tenure.