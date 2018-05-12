Karnataka exit polls 2018: Congress to get clear majority, BJP distant second, predicts India Today-Axis My India

BENGALURU: The Congress will emerge as the single largest party in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 with 106-118 seats, predicted India Today-Axis My India Exit poll. While the BJP is expected to win 79-92 seats, the JDS+ will win 22-30 seats and others are likely to bag 1-4 seats.

Unlike the India Today-Axis exit poll, other exit polls including Republic TV Jan Ki Baat, News X-CNX, ABP-C Voter suggested that the BJP will sweep Karnataka polls establishing itself as the single largest party.

Times Now-VMR and IndiaTV-VMR, on the other hand, walked along the lines of India Today exit poll, predicting the win of the grand old party in the 2018 Karnataka polls.

All the predictions will end on May 15 when the votes cast for the 222 assembly seats will be counted.

Karnataka went to polls on Saturday with 4.94 crore voters exercising their franchise to decide the fates of over 2500 candidates.

Now it is to see if the Siddaramaiah-led ruling Congress government could restore power for a second consecutive term. Or, will the Narendra Modi-powered BJP, who is eyeing to dethrone the Congress government, spread its wings to the 22nd state.