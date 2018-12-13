KCR takes oath as Telangana CM, faces 64 criminal cases

HYDERABAD: K Chandrashekar Rao, who led the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to a massive win in the Telangana Assembly elections, has taken oath as the Chief Minister of the youngest state of India for a second consecutive term. Led by KCR, as he is fondly called, TRS bagged 88 seats in the 119-member Telangana Assembly in the recently concluded elections.
A self-proclaimed farmer from Chintamadaka village in Medak district, KCR has assets worth Rs 23 crore. The value of his assets soared by 41 per cent or Rs 8 crore since he first took over as the CM in 2014.
A long list of criminal charges against KCR also feature on the self-sworn affidavit submitted by him before the 2018 elections. These also include charges as serious as related to attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. In all, there are 64 criminal cases filed against him of which 37 are categorised as serious offences under the Indian Penal Code.
Here is a brief description of charges against KCR:
|Brief details of charges against KCR
|13 charges related to criminal intimidation (IPC Section-506)
|4 charges related to Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty (IPC Section-332)
|3 charges related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307)
|3 charges related to Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means (IPC Section324)
|3 charges related to Theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft (IPC Section-382)
|3 charges related to Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (IPC Section-153A)
|2 charges related to Statements conducing to public mischief (IPC Section-505)
|2 charges related to Mischief by destroying or moving, etc., a land- mark fixed by public authority Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred or (in case of agricultural produce) ten rupees (IPC Section-435)
|2 charges related to attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment (IPC Section-511)
|1 charge related to Fraudulent cancellation, destruction, etc., of will, authority to adopt, or valuable security (IPC Section-477)
|1 charge related to Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration (IPC Section153B)
|43 charges related to Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant (IPC Section188)
|42 charges related to Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in
|prosecution of common object (IPC Section-149)
|39 charges related to Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in
|consequence, and where no express provision is made for its punishment (IPC Section-109)
|28 charges related to Being member of an unlawful assembly (IPC Section-143)
|22 charges related to Punishment for Rioting (IPC Section-147)
|18 charges related to wrongful restraint (IPC Section-341)
|14 charges related to Punishment of criminal conspiracy (IPC Section-120B)
|11 charges related to Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of hisduty (IPC Section-353)
|10 charges related to Abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than tenpersons (IPC Section-117)
|9 charges related to Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees (IPC Section-427)
|9 charges related to Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions (IPC Section186)
|9 charges related to Rioting, armed with deadly weapon (IPC Section-148)
|6 charges related to Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot-if rioting becommitted-if not committed (IPC Section-153)
|4 charges related to house-trespass (IPC Section-448)
|4 charges related to criminal trespass (IPC Section-447)
|3 charges related to Joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon (IPC Section-144)
|3 charges related to Knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons afterit has been commanded to disperse (IPC Section-151)
|3 charges related to public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for (IPC Section-290)
|2 charges related to Abettor present when offence is committed (IPC Section-114)
|2 charges related to Attempt to commit suicide (IPC Section-309)
|1 charge related to Liability of abettor when one act abetted and different act done (IPCSection-111)
|1 charge related to Intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound toInform (IPC Section-202)
From being a foot soldier of the Congress to becoming the mascot of Telangana pride who wrested statehood, KCR has had an illustrious graph in his political journey. He ebgan his career as a member of the Indian Youth Congress. He joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founded by film icon NT Rama Rao in 1983. Rao won 13 elections to the Lok Sabha and state assembly on the trot. He won Karimnagar, Medak and Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seats five times, including twice in by-polls.
He became a minister in the NTR government and subsequently that of his son-in-law N Chandrababu Naidu. He was also the deputy speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. However, with a dream of a separate Telangana, Rao quit the TDP in 2001. He then floated the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and revived the statehood movement that lay dormant for years after the late 1960s.