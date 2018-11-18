Kesri was not a a dalit, belonged to 'Vaish' community: Tariq Anwar

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark over Sitaram Kesri's dismissal from Congress and said that Modi is wrong again. Tariq accused Modi of spreading fake news and said he is wrong again as Kesri was not a Dalit but belonged to 'Vaish' community, news agency ANI reported.

Tariq claimed that Kesri himself decided to resign from the post of Congress president if Sonia ji was ready to take over, ANI reported.

"At that time I was Sitaram Kesari's political advisor so I'm aware of it," Tariq added.

Modi on Sunday alleged that Kesri, who was from a "Dalit and exploited community", was not allowed to complete his term as the Congress president so that Sonia Gandhi could take over the reins of the party.

Speaking at a poll rally at Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh, Modi claimed that Kesri was ousted unceremoniously, "locked in a bathroom" and "thrown out on the footpath".

"The Congress had said a chaiwala became the prime minister by the grace of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. I challenged them (to show that) when he (Nehru) had established such a democratic and liberal system, then make someone from outside the Gandhi family the Congress president for at least five years," he said.

"The country knows that Sitaram Kesri, who was from a Dalit and exploited community, was not allowed to complete his five-year term as the Congress president and was removed from the post," Modi added.

On the other hand, MPCC had also asked the Election Commission to register a complaint against Modi for violating the code of conduct by spreading wrong news about Kamal Nath.

Modi in his public rally in Chhindwara had said, "Kamal Nath says that Congress will give tickets to goons, all it needs is a candidate who can win."

MPCC wrote a letter which said that PM Modi, in one of his rallies, had violated the code of conduct and misguided voters.

In the letter, MPCC mentions of a fake video which was circulated amid election period, about which the EC is still investigating.

MPPC claims in the letter that a complaint was also registered in the cyber cell.

Concluding the letter, Congress Committee said that a person of stature such as Prime Minister should not circulate fake news amid elections polling/campaign.

MPCC asks the EC to act against PM Modi for his alleged violation of the code of conduct.