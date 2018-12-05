हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi

Kumbhakarna or Kumbharam: PM Narendra Modi takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi's gaffe

Rahul Gandhi had inadvertently referred to freedom fighter and Jat leader Chaudhary Kumbharam Arya as Kumbhakarna.

Kumbhakarna or Kumbharam: PM Narendra Modi takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi&#039;s gaffe

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi relentless attacked Rahul Gandhi on the last day of campaigning in Rajasthan and said the Congress president does not know the name of tall leaders of the past.

Rahul, in a video shared by union minister Piyush Goyal and BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday, can be heard inadvertently referring to freedom fighter and Jat leader Chaudhary Kumbharam Arya as Kumbhakarna.

 

 

While Kumbharam was a popular leader in the state of Rajasthan with a mass following, Kumbhakarna is a demon in Ramayana and brother of Ravana - known for his deep sleep. PM Modi said much like Kumbhakarna, Congress has been in a state of deep sleep during its 60 years of governance in India. "He (Rahul) does not even know the names of leaders here. He does not know if it is Kumbharam or Kumbhakarna. Much like Congress which has been in deep sleep for 60 years, he too is sleeping," he said at a rally in Pali. "Congress president does not even know the names of his own party leaders. You can imagine what such people will do when in power."

Asking people to vote BJP back into power, PM Modi once again accused Congress of rampant corruption. "Rajasthan cannot be given to people on bail," he said, referring to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi who are out on bail in the National Herald Case. "The Congress has sinned. It can't do good for public anymore."

PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have been campaigning for the party in Rajasthan where incumbent CM Vasundhara Raje is hoping to return to power. The state goes to vote on December 7.

