List of Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018 winners and MLAs

New Delhi: The results of 90-member assembly elections held in Chattishgarh will be announced today. In the BJP-dominated state, the voting took place in two phases, one on November 12 and November 20. This year's election will see a face-off between the three-term Chief Minister Raman Singh of the BJP, who is confident that his party will return to power for a straight fourth term and Congress.

This year, the state, which has been dominated by BJP and Congress so far, witnessed a coalition among Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Communist Party of India (CPI), adding another dimension to the electoral politics.

Following is the full list of winning candidates from Chattisgarh and their parties: