Chhattisgarh election results 2018

List of Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018 winners and MLAs

In the BJP-dominated state, the voting took place in two phases, one on November 12 and November 20.

List of Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018 winners and MLAs

New Delhi: The results of 90-member assembly elections held in Chattishgarh will be announced today. In the BJP-dominated state, the voting took place in two phases, one on November 12 and November 20. This year's election will see a face-off between the three-term Chief Minister Raman Singh of the BJP, who is confident that his party will return to power for a straight fourth term and Congress.

This year, the state, which has been dominated by BJP and Congress so far, witnessed a coalition among Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), former chief minister Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Communist Party of India (CPI), adding another dimension to the electoral politics.

Following is the full list of winning candidates from Chattisgarh and their parties:

Constituency Name Winner Party
Bharatpur-sonhat    
Manendragarh    
Baikunthpur    
Premnagar    
Bhatgaon    
Pratappur    
Ramanujganj    
Samri    
Lundra    
Ambikapur    
Sitapur    
Jashpur    
Kunkuri    
Pathalgaon    
Lailunga    
Raigarh    
Sarangarh    
Kharsia    
Dharamjaigarh    
Rampur    
Korba    
Katghora    
Pali-tanakhar    
Marwahi    
Kota    
Lormi    
Mungeli    
Takhatpur    
Bilha    
Bilaspur    
Beltara    
Masturi    
Akaltara    
Janjgir-champa    
Sakti    
Chandrapur    
Jaijaipur    
Pamgarh    
Saraipali    
Basna    
Khallari    
Mahasamund    
Bilaigarh    
Kasdol    
Balodabazar    
Bhatapara    
Dharsiwa    
Raipur City Gramin    
Raipur City West    
Raipur City North    
Raipur City South    
Arang    
Abhanpur    
Rajim    
Bindranawagarh    
Sihawa    
Kurud    
Dhamtari    
Sanjari balod    
Dondi lohara    
Gunderdehi    
Patan    
Durg Gramin    
Durg City    
Bhilai Nagar    
Vaishali Nagar    
Ahiwara    
Saja    
Bemetara    
Navagarh    
Pandariya    
Kawardha    
Khairagarh    
Dongargarh    
Rajnandgaon    
Dongargaon    
Khujji    
Mohala-manpur    
Antagarh    
Bhanupratappur    
Kanker    
Keshkal    
Kondagaon    
Narayanpur    
Bastar    
Jagdalpur    
Chitrakot    
Dantewara    
Bijapur    
Konta    

 

Congress has spent 15 years in the opposition in Chhattisgarh.

In 2013, the BJP formed the government for a third time in a row after winning 49 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress won 39 seats. 

