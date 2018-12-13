हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Live: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi, decision on Rajasthan CM today

Congress won Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls and emerged as the largest party in Madhya Pradesh. 

Live: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi, decision on Rajasthan CM today

NEW DELHI: After securing big wins in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and emerging as the largest party in Madhya Pradesh, the party is expected to announce the names of the next Chief Ministers in the three states on Thursday. Congress President Rahul will take the final call in the matter. 

Here are the live updates:

# "Observers have taken into account everyone's views. Rahul Gandhi will take a call on the matter peacefully. We had a fruitful conversation yesterday. Decision will be taken today," Ashok Gehlot to Zee News.

#KC Venugopal, All India Congress Committee observer for Rajasthan, arrives at Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/c6NDSTkMhb

 

# A meeting of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs to be held at 4 pm in Bhopal.

#Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Delhi to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi. A decision on who will be the next Rajasthan Chief Minister is likely to be announced today.

#Veteran Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel appear to have emerged as the frontrunners in the race for chief ministership in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

#The newly-elected members in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan met on Wednesday to take a final call on who will be the Chief Minister in their states. The central observers are expected to reach Delhi and apprise Gandhi of their assessment, which included consultations with individual MLAs. 

#Party leaders and contenders for chief ministership Kamal Nath and Jyotiradtiya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh and Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, met the Governors of their states and staked claim to form the government on Wednesday. 

