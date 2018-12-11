Live Streaming: How to watch live updates of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram Assembly Election results 2018

Within the next few hours, new winners will be crowned in the much-awaited Assembly Election Results 2018 of five states – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. A clear trend of leading parties will emerge by mid-day. The final results will be available on eci.nic.in.

Watch the Live Streaming of Assembly Election results 2018 on Zee News

Follow this link for latest updates of Assembly Election results 2018

These Assembly Election Results 2018 are being witnessed as semifinals leading to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2018. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a fourth straight term in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and aiming to retain power in Rajasthan. The Congress, on the other hand, is seeking to dethrone BJP in all the three states. With 65 Lok Sabha seats, these states will play a significant role in the 2014 general elections.

A triangular contest is brewing in Telangana between K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the BJP and grand alliance People's Front which consists of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS).

In Mizoram, the major political parties in the state – the ruling Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Watch Live Coverage of Assembly Elections

Madhya Pradesh: Polls for the 230- member assembly in Madhya Pradesh were held on November 28. Click here for Live Coverage, election results, seat tally and winning candidates of Madhya Pradesh.

Rajasthan: The 199-member Rajasthan Assembly voted on December 7. Click here for Live Coverage, election results, seat tally and winning candidates of Rajasthan.

Chhattisgarh: Voting for 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly was held in two phases, on November 12 and November 20. Click here for Live Coverage, election results, seat tally and winning candidates of Chhattisgarh.

Telangana: The 119-member Telangana Assembly went to polls on December 7. Click here for Live Coverage, election results, seat tally and winning candidates of Telangana.

Mizoram: The voting for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly was held on November 28. Click here for Live Coverage, election results, seat tally and winning candidates of Mizoram.