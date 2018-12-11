हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Live Streaming of Mizoram Assembly election results 2018 on Zee News: latest updates

Fight for power in the 40 member assembly will be between Congress and Mizo National Front (MNF)

Live Streaming of Mizoram Assembly election results 2018 on Zee News: latest updates

Fight for power in the 40 member assembly will be between Congress and Mizo National Front (MNF)

If the exit polls are to believed, Mizoram may have a hung 40-member Assembly.

As per CVoter, the ruling Congress is likely to get 14 to 18 seats and the Mizo National Front (MNF) 16-20. It has predicted 3-7 seats for the Zoram People`s Movement (ZPM).

(Check the full list of MLAs in Mizoram.)

According to India Today-Axis My India, ZPM may dent both the MNF and Congress in the state. 

According to Times Now-CNX, the MNF will win 18 seats and the Congress 16. The exit polls by Republic-C-Voter showed the MNF getting 16-20 seats.

The voter turnout in Mizoram was 80.15 per cent. In 2013 elections, Congress had fielded 40 candidates while it won 34 seats, whereas Mizo National Front (MNF) secured only five seats after contesting 31 seats. Mizoram People`s Conference (MPC) had contested on eight seats but it managed to bag only one.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is contesting from two seats - Serchhip and Champhai South. In Serchhip, Thanhawla will be contesting against Zoram People`s Movement`s (ZPM) chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, Mizo National Front (MNF) nominee C Lalramzauva and People`s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) party chief Vanlalruata among others.

In the Champhai South, the incumbent Chief Minister would contest against MNF`s T J Lalnuntluanga and ZPM`s C Lalremliana. 

The Congress is hoping to blunt the challenge put up by Mizo National Front even as the BJP tries to create in-roads in the state. While Congress and MNF candidates contested in all 40 constituencies, BJP fought in 39.

The EC said that polling was completely peaceful and barring sporadic incidents of VVPAT machines malfunctioning, there was no impediment. Interestingly, Deputy Additional Chief Electoral Officer CC Lalchhuangkina said that 25% of the 7.68 lakh voters here had already cast their vote by 10 am.

The counting of votes in Mizoram is scheduled for Tuesday.

