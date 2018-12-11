हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live Streaming of Telangana Assembly election results 2018 on Zee News: latest updates

Telangana will have KC Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi against Congress-led 'People's Front' in the assembly polls.

Live Streaming of Telangana Assembly election results 2018 on Zee News: latest updates

The 119-member assembly saw the incumbent Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the rival Congress-led 'People's Front' lock horn while the results of assembly elections will be declared on Tuesday. The Election Commission confirmed that Telangana recorded a figure 67 per cent voter turnout. 

K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is confident of winning the assembly polls and retaining power in Telangana. The exit polls, however, maybe in KCR's favor but the rival party still claims of a majority. 

This is the second elections for Telangana which was formed in June 2, 2014. Previous elections in Telangana were held on 20th April 2014, after its separation from Andhra Pradesh. 

(Click here to check the list of current MLAs in Telangana)

TRS leader and minister in the caretaker government KT Rama Rao said the TRS would come to power with more than two-thirds majority.

The leaders of 'People's Front' -- Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana, CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) -- also exuded confidence that the alliance would come to power.

Many voters complained about their names not being found in the voters' lists. 

The Congress had pointed out (before announcement of poll schedule) as to why elections should be conducted early when the schedule for rectification of voters' lists was originally supposed to be completed by January 4, 2019.

Shuttler Jwala Gutta alleged that her name was missing from the list.

Reacting to her complaint, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said he ordered a report form the concerned district electoral officer on the issue.

"I sincerely apologise to people who could not vote as their names were missing. We will certainly rectify mistakes in the voters list," he said.

Vote was taken for all the 119 seats of Telangana assembly for the first time after the division of Andhra Pradesh and creation of India's youngest state in 2014. 

Counting of votes would be taken up on Tuesday.

