Live Streaming: Where and how to watch Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Assembly Election results 2018

The much-awaited Assembly Election results 2018 of five states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram – will be announced on Tuesday, December 11. Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres across the five states.

The fate of over 8,500 candidates in the five states has been sealed in over 1.74 lakh electronic voting machines (EVMs). These machines are now stored in over 670 strongrooms across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana. A total of 1,74,724 EVMs were used at polling stations in the five states.

The results of Super Tuesday are being witnessed as the precursor for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2019. The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and to retain power in Rajasthan. Congress is seeking to dethrone BJP in all the three states. With 65 Lok Sabha seats, these states will play a significant role in the 2014 general elections.

In Telangana, it's a triangular contest between K Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS, the BJP and the People's Front grand alliance which consists of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS).

Mizoram is the only remaining state, which is not under the rule of BJP-led NDA. The major political parties in the state – the ruling Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF).

