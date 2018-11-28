हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh assembly elections: 1.80 lakh security personnel deployed to ensure free and fair polling

Massive security arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair polling in MP. 

BHOPAL: Polling is currently underway to elect a 230-member assembly in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, where the ruling BJP and opposition Congress are fighting for supremacy.

Polling began at 8 AM and will conclude at  PM on 227 seats, while in three assembly segments - Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar - in the Naxal-affected Balaghat district, voting began at 7 AM and will continue till 3 PM amid unprecedented security arrangements put in place by poll panel.

The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in office, while the Congress is hoping for a comeback in the state which was once its stronghold. As many as 2,899 candidates, including 1,094 independents, are in the fray for the 230 seats, but the main contest is between the Congress and BJP.

According to state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) VL Kantha Rao nearly 1.80 lakh security personnel have been deployed on duty to ensure peaceful polling in the state.

Rao said around 3,00,782 government employees, including 45,904 women, have been deployed on poll duty across the state, where 65,341 polling stations have been set up.

The CEO said 17,000 of these polling booths have been declared 'sensitive' and additional vigil will be maintained there. 

"Special measures have been taken for sensitive booths. Web-casting will be held from 6,500 polling stations, while videography will be carried out at 4,600 booths," Rao said.

Rao said 78,870 EVMs will be used during the poll.

He said physically challenged employees will manage 160 booths, while 3,046 polling centres will have all-women staff.

"As many as 40,487 vehicles, including 9,600 buses and 8,500 mini buses are being used in the polling process," Rao said.

The BJP is contesting all the 230 seats, while the Congress has fielded 229 candidates, leaving one seat, Jatara in Tikamgarh district, for its ally - Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in office since 2005, is seeking re-election from Budhni in Sehore district.

The BSP has fielded 227 candidates, while the SP is contesting on 52 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), contesting the Madhya Pradesh elections for the first time, has fielded 208 candidates.

In reply to a question, Rao said so far Rs 100 crore, out of the Rs 411 crore budget, has been spent on the polling process. In the last assembly polls, the BJP had won 165 seats, the Congress 58, the BSP four and the independents three seats. 

