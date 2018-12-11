हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018: 9 ministers in CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet trailing

Minister Deepak Joshi was behind by 4,219 votes in Hatpipliya seat in Dewas district, while Vijay Shah was also trailing by a margin of 1,304 votes in Harsud seat in Khandwa.

Bhopal: Nine ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh are trailing in the Assembly polls as per the latest trends, an election official said Tuesday.

State minister Narottam Mishra was trailing by a margin of 3,114 votes from Datia seat while Rustam Singh was at the third position in Morena constituency.

Besides, Balkrishna Patidar was trailing in Khargone by a margin of 44 votes, while Lal Singh Arya was lagging behind by a margin 3,039 votes from Gohad seat in Bhind district.

Minister Om Prakash Dhurve was at the third place in Shahpura seat of Dindori district while Antar Singh Arya was trailing by 3,626 votes in Sendhwa seat in Barwani district.

Minister Deepak Joshi was behind by 4,219 votes in Hatpipliya seat in Dewas district, while Vijay Shah was also trailing by a margin of 1,304 votes in Harsud seat in Khandwa.

Minister Rampal Singh was trailing by 1,193 votes in Silvani seat in Raisen district.

Former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's nephew Anoop Mishra, who contested the election on the BJP's ticket, was trailing from Bhitarwar seat in Gwalior district by 502 votes, an election official said.

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Ajay Singh was trailing Churhat seat in Satna district. 

