AAP manifesto

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018: AAP releases manifesto, promises Delhi-like health, education reforms

AAP's manifesto for MP was released by Delhi minister Gopal Rai and state chief Alok Agrawal.

BHOPAL: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released its manifesto for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, promising health and education services like those provided by its government in Delhi.

Claiming that the party is an alternative to the ruling BJP and main opposition Congress, Delhi minister Gopal Rai and Madhya Pradesh AAP chief Alok Agrawal released the manifesto, printed in the form of a notarised affidavit.

"Due to privatisation, the situation in health and education sectors in MP is worrisome. The poor and the middle class are unable to access health facilities," Rai said.

The party's government will appoint a "Lokpal", and the Vyapam admission and recruitment racket and scams in mining and e-tendering, among others, will be re-investigated, he said.

Agrawal said the party will introduce health and education services on the lines of Delhi.

"AAP in Delhi has set up Mohalla clinics in urban areas and panchayat hospitals in rural areas where medicines, tests and surgeries are free," he said.

AAP government will provide quality and free education to all and government schools would be made better than private ones, as in Delhi, he added.

The manifesto also promised loan waiver, free electricity for a few hours and fair prices for produce to farmers.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting Assembly elections in the state for the first time. It has fielded candidates on 208 out of 230 seats for the November 28 polls. 

