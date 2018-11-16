Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: BJP MLA from Jaisingh Nagar quits BJP, joins Congress

BJP MLA Pramila Singh on Friday joined Congress party after she was denied ticket in Madhya Pradesh ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Singh, who was BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Jaisingh Nagar, said that the party did not give her the ticket even when she has been a part of BJP for five years.

Singh further added that the BJP boasts of women empowerment but the did not consider giving a ticket to a woman who served people, news agency ANI reported.

"Government talks about empowering women but they haven't given a ticket to the woman who served people and BJP for 5 years. I have joined Congress now. I don’t want to do politics but work for the welfare of people,” Singh said.

BJP had on November 9 released its fourth list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. The party has fielded Prahlad Lodhi for its constituency in Pawai, Prem Shankar Verma from Seoni-Malwa, Bahadur Singh Chauhan from Mahidpur and Devilal Dhakar from the Garoth constituency. The BJP has also fielded Brijendra Singh from Panna replacing Kusum Mehdele, who represents the constituency at present.

Earlier on Friday, former mayor of Jaipur, Jyoti Khandelwal resigned from Rajasthan PCC after she was denied ticket from Congress. On November 12, Former Chhattisgarh Congress vice president Ghanaram Sahu had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of party chief Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol ahead of the Assembly elections.

Modi said he was ready for a contest between the performance of "four generations" of the Nehru-Gandhi family and that of "four years of a chaiwala", and asserted his government provided the poor people with amenities like access to banks, power and LPG which the Congress was unable to do during its 55-year rule.

Addressing a rally here ahead of the November 28 polls in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said the Congress, which was seeking an account of the BJP government's performance, should explain what it did for the state during its over five-decade rule.

Modi hailed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state for building roads, hospitals and other public infrastructure facilities.

The PM said the Centre was working towards achieving the goal of housing for all by 2022, when India completes 75 years of its independence.