Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: BJP set for campaigning blitzkreig in final leg

Voting for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly will take place on November 28.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: BJP set for campaigning blitzkreig in final leg

INDORE: With less than 15 days to go for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah is all set to campaign across the state from Thursday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the campaign on Friday, November 16, holding 10 public meetings over five days in the poll-bound state.

The party, which is fighting anti-incumbency, has been in power in the state for 15 years. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is attempting to secure a fourth consecutive term.

Voting for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly will take place on November 28, and results are expected on December 8. 

The state party unit has organised several road shows, public rallies and workers meetings during Shah's visit.

Shah is expected to cover over 60 constituencies during the campaign. Soon after landing at Indore, he will visit Barwani in Nimar, then Shajapur and finally address a public rally at Badnagar.

The BJP chief would criss-cross Madhya Pradesh in a chopper and cover almost all the regions from Malwa to Bundelkhand and Baghelkhand to Mahakaushal in seven days, reported DNA.

Union Minister and Madhya Pradesh BJP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan earlier claimed that the party will win the upcoming assembly elections in the state with full majority.

Shah too dismissed all claims of the party facing tough anti-incumbency in the state. 

Reports of dissidence within the party has also surfaced recently. Earlier, BJP leader Sartaj Singh joined the Congress. 

Attacking Congress, the primary opponent in the state, CM Chouhan said, "Rahul Baba doesn`t even know whether onion grows in the field. He is confused. He says that my son`s name cropped up in Panama Papers case. We are mere farmers. We don`t even know what Panama is. When I asked for proof, he apologized, saying that he was confused. Can confused people like him run a government?"

He also came down heavily on the Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh unit chief Kamal Nath for his comments regarding women candidates, saying that his party did not hand out tickets to women just for the sake of fulfilling a quota or for decoration.

With agency inputs

