Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: Congress hits out at PM Modi for Kamal Nath video reference at poll rally

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Sunday asked the Election Commission (EC) to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct in the state ahead of assembly elections.

MPCC wrote a letter which said that PM Modi, in one of his rallies, had violated the code of conduct and misguided voters, news agency ANI reported.

Modi in his public rally in Chhindwara had said, "Kamal Nath says that Congress will give tickets to goons, all it needs is a candidate who can win."

#MadhyaPradesh Congress Committee writes to EC alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct by PM.Letter states that PM in his public rally in Chhindwara lied when he said,‘Kamal Nath says in a video that Congress will give tickets to goons,all it needs is a candidate who can win” pic.twitter.com/BuvAL5yJIO — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

The letter, written by MPCC, however, denies any such claims made by Kamal Nath and clarified that Nath had made no such statement.

In the letter, MPCC mentions of a fake video which was circulated amid election period, about which the EC is still investigating.

MPPC claims in the letter that a complaint was also registered in the cyber cell.

Concluding the letter, Congress Committee said that a person of stature such as Prime Minister should not circulate fake news amid elections polling/campaign.

MPCC asks the EC to act against PM Modi for his alleged violation of the code of conduct.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.