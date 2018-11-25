हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: Pradhan accuses Congress of spreading lies, asks EC to take action

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday slammed the Congress and accused them of spreading lies ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: Pradhan accuses Congress of spreading lies, asks EC to take action

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday slammed the Congress and accused them of spreading lies ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018.

According to news agency ANI, Pradhan alleged that a CD which had a conversation between BJP's Madhya Pradesh state president Rakesh Singh and a candidate Mukesh Tandon was fake. The fake CD surfaced two days.

Pradhan said that cyber cell is making an inquiry in this regard and an official complaint has been filed with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). 

Pradhan also alleged that National Herald had printed verbatim conversation on Saturday and the website had published the audio tape. Pradhan accused the Congress of releasing the fake CD. Election Commission has started taking action, Pradhan added. 

The Union Minister also said that a delegation from BJP has met CEO on Sunday and Press Council of India has also been informed. "It is a failed attempt to spread lies," Pradhan added.

This is not the first time that the BJP has filed a complaint against Congress. Earlier on November 21, BJP had accused Congress Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath of violating the model code of conduct by using 'religious politics' during a rally in Madhya Pradesh.

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had met the Election Commission (EC) in Delhi and requested to take legal action against Congress for violating the model code of conduct. 

BJP had accused Kamal Nath of devided people on 'religious lines' and said that the Congress chief appealed to Muslim voters in a gathering to mobilise 90% votes for the Indian National Congress (INC) in the 'Muslim' booths. 

"It is tragic that Kamal Nath chose to even devide the booths along religious lines," said the letter that BJP wrote to EC.

BJP has therefore asked the EC to take action against the Congress and Kamal Nath. 

Recently, Kamal Nath had also accused the BJP of using 'WhatsApp politics'. 

Earlier on November 18, the Congress had targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to fake video in a rally.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) wrote a letter to EC which said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in one of his rallies, had violated the code of conduct and misguided voters, news agency ANI reported.

Modi in his public rally in Chhindwara had said, "Kamal Nath says that Congress will give tickets to goons, all it needs is a candidate who can win."

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.

