हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018: Digvijay Singh hits out at BJP, challenges Shivraj Singh Chouhan to debate on stage

Singh's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's veiled attack against him.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018: Digvijay Singh hits out at BJP, challenges Shivraj Singh Chouhan to debate on stage

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Uma Bharti.

“Again and again, they say 'Digvijaya Singh's 10 years and our 15 years'. I challenge Shivraj Singh Chouhan to come on one stage and debate on his 15 years and my 10 years. Aapko saahas ho to aa jaaiye (Come, if you've courage),” said Singh while at a public event in Indore.

“I was CM for 10 years, no corruption allegation was levelled against me.There wasn't one case of corruption involving big minister and CM. When Uma Bharti levelled allegations against me I brought her to court. It's been 15 years, she couldn't level even one allegation and is on bail,” he added.

Singh's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a veiled attack, alleged that one of the senior Congress leaders is not being allowed to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in the state as the party fears that people will recall the failure of their tenure if Singh campaigns.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 28 to elect 230 members of the legislative assembly. The results will be declared on December 11.

The single-phase election in the state is seen as a direct political battle between the BJP and the Congress. 

While Chouhan is eyeing to secure his fourth consecutive term as chief minister, the Congress is looking to regain power after 2003. 

Tags:
Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018assembly elections 2018Madhya Pradesh Assembly electionsDigvijaya SinghShivraj Singh ChouhanBJPCongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close