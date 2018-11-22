हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: Kamal Nath accuses BJP of using 'WhatsApp' politics

Congress' president for Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath on Thursday slammed BJP and said that the Narendra Modi-led party have lost control with the 'religious politics'. Kamal Nath accused BJP of coming down to video and 'WhatsApp' politics, 

Kamal Nath comment comes a day after BJP wrote a letter to Election Commission stating that the Nath had violated the model code of conduct by indulging into religious politics. 

Nath added that he is not afraid of BJP's accusations and claimed that people know the truth, ANI reported. 

Earlier on Wednesday, A delegation of BJP met EC in Delhi and requested to take legal action against Congress for violating the model code of conduct. 

The delegation comprising of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, SS Ahluwalia, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anil Baluni and Om Prakash urged EC to take legal action against Congress for inciting religious sentiments by appealing to a particular religious community.

In the letter, the BJP accused Congress president of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath of bribery and corruption. They also accused the Congress of spreading fake news and propagating fake news.

BJP accused a private news channel of broadcasting an opinion poll on November 18th, which is a violation of model code of conducts, the letter stated. According to Election Commission's code of conducts, no opinion polls can be published before December 7. 

BJP, therefore, accused Kamal Nath of paying the news channel for doing so. The letter stated that this is a 'clear case of paid news'.

BJP also targetted one of Kamal Nath's tweet where he promised to regularise the anganwadis and sahayikas and also said that wages of mid-day meal workers will be raised. The letter says that no such promise was mentioned in the election manifesto of Congress for the state of Madhya Pradesh ahead of Assembly elections. 

BJP also accused Kamal Nath of devided people on 'religious lines' and said that the Congress chief for Madhya Pradesh appealed to muslim voters in a gathering to mobilise 90% votes for the Indian National Congress (INC) in the 'muslim' booths. 

"It is tragic that Kamal Nath chose to even devide the booths along religious lines," the letter stated. 

BJP has therefore asked the EC to take action against the Congress and Kamal Nath. 

Earlier on November 18, the Congress had targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to fake video in a rally.

MPCC wrote a letter to EC which said that PM Modi, in one of his rallies, had violated the code of conduct and misguided voters, news agency ANI reported.

Modi in his public rally in Chhindwara had said, "Kamal Nath says that Congress will give tickets to goons, all it needs is a candidate who can win."

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.

