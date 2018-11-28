हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: A day ahead of polling, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took coffee break with family, enjoyed sambhar vada

The MP went to the Indian Coffee House - a popular eatery in Indore - to spend some quality time with family.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: A day ahead of polling, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took coffee break with family, enjoyed sambhar vada
Image Courtesy: ShivrajSinghChouhan/Twitter

INDORE: A day ahead of Wednesday's crucial Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan chose to take a break from his hectic campaigning schedule and went to a popular eatery to spend some quality time with family members in Indore.

The veteran BJP leader, who is seeking a fourth term in office as the chief minister, also later shared some pictures on Twitter in which he can be seen enjoying his time with his family on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister, who is popular as 'Mamaji' in Madhya Pradesh, also interacted with a group of enthusiastic supporters who assembled to see him at the 'Indian Coffee House' here.

In the pictures, the MP CM can be seen enjoying a coffee along with his wife Sadhana and son Kartikey at the popular eatery located in TT Nagar.

According to media reports, the CM's family ordered sambar-vada and coffee and spent over an hour there.

"They visited the coffee house in the evening and spent more than an hour. Like common people, they chatted and laughed and enjoyed hot 'vada-sambar' and steaming coffee," manager of the coffee house Kumaran was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Chief Minister later paid a bill of Rs 300.

As the news of MP CM's presence at the eatery spread, media persons and supporters rushed to the spot.

Talking to reporters later, Chouhan said that he was extremely confident that the BJP would come to power for the fourth consecutive time.

Just like this time, even on the eve of the 2013 Assembly polls, Chouhan had visited the famous New Market area in the state capital with his family to feast on 'pani puri', one of his acquaintances said.

Tags:
Shivraj Singh ChouhanIndian Coffee HouseIndoreMadhya Pradesh Assembly electionsMP CM coffee breakBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close