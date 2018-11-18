Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Amit Shah says Congress an ATM which dispenses false promises

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the Congress party once again in Madhya Pradesh by accusing the Rahul Gandhi-led party of being at 'ATM of false promises'.

Speaking at a gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Churhat, Shah took a jibe at Congress and said that whichever question you may insert, instantly there will be a false promise in return.

Lauding his party, Shah added that BJP, on the other hand, is an ATM of growth and development. The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.

In a similar remark, earlier on Saturday, Shah had launched a broadside against the Congress terming the party an "ATM" that dispensed "false promises", instead of development, when problems were inserted in it.

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh ahead of the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh polls, Shah accused the Congress of not doing anything for the state (part of Madhya Pradesh earlier) during its 55-year rule in the country.

He also lavished praise on the incumbent Raman Singh government for turning Chhattisgarh into a developed state from a "bimaru" (ailing or backward) one.

Shah had earlier on Sunday said the Congress had become more of a family enterprise aimed at dynastic service than a political party aimed at public service, taking aims at the opposition party after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dared it to appoint a head from outside the Gandhi family.

In a dig at Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram who had named several party presidents hailing from outside the Gandhi family, Shah said in tweets that Modi's challenge had ruffled several feathers with "many courtiers going out of the way to prove their loyalty".

Evidently, the prime minister's point had struck a raw nerve, he added.

At a poll rally in Chhattisgarh on Friday, Modi had said if the Congress appointed someone who was not from the (Gandhi) family as its president for at least five years, then he would believe that Jawaharlal Nehru had indeed put in place a truly democratic system in the opposition party.

"The Prime Minister is right. The Congress (Indira) since its inception in 1978 has been led by four members of one family for most of the years, thus making it more of a family enterprise aimed at dynastic service rather than a political party aimed at public service," Shah tweeted.

He was referring to the split in the Congress in 1978 following its loss in the 1977 parliamentary polls, with the Indira Gandhi-led faction recognised as Congress(I). As she returned to power in 1980, her faction was later recognised by the Election Commission (EC) as the real Congress.

Two Congress chiefs, who were not from the Nehru-Gandhi family, were treated in the "most shabby" manner possible in the recent past, Shah alleged.

While PV Narasimha Rao's body, after his demise, was never allowed inside the Congress office, Sitaram Kesri, a towering leader, was "roughed up by goons loyal to we know who", he added.