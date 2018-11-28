Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Cast your votes because it’s time for change, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the people of Madhya Pradesh to cast their votes in the Assembly elections, polling for which is underway, claiming that it is the time for “change”.

Tweeting in Hindi, the Congress chief said, “Vote prajatantra ki sabse badi taqat hai. Aaj apna vote zarur daalein kyunki waqt hai badlaw ka (Vote is the biggest strength of a democracy. Do cast your votes because it is the time for change).”

Urging people to accept “truth”, the Gandhi scion further posted on microblogging site Twitter, “Aaiye, sach ko sweekarein, nafrat ko nakarein, wada nibhaayein haath badhaayein, har ghar khushhali laayein. Madhya Pradesh mein logo ki Sarkar banaayein (Come, let’s accept the truth and reject hatred. Let’s fulfil promises and extend our hands, bring happiness. Let’s make a government of people in Madhya Pradesh).”

मध्यप्रदेश के मतदाताओं से विनम्र आग्रह। वोट प्रजातंत्र की सबसे बड़ी ताक़त है।

आज अपना वोट ज़रूर डालें क्योंकि,

‘वक़्त है बदलाव का’। आइये, सच को स्वीकारें,

नफ़रत को नकारें,

वादा निभाएँ, हाथ बढ़ाएँ,

हर घर ख़ुशहाली लाएँ,

मध्यप्रदेश में, लोगों की सरकार बनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/AdFB3bqh6K — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted, urging people to come out in large numbers and cast their votes in the “biggest festival of democracy”.

आज मध्य प्रदेश में मतदान का दिन है। प्रदेश के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में भाग लें और भारी संख्या में मतदान करें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2018

The run up to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections witness high decibel campaign by both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with top leaders like Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah addressing a number of rallies.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last three terms. Chouhan has expressed confidence that the party will retain power in the state by winning the Assembly elections with a thumping majority. The BJP has targeted the Congress, claiming that the grand old party does not have a leader who could govern the state, asserting that people of Madhya Pradesh are happy with the work done by Chouhan in the state.

The Congress has, however, dismissed the attacks, saying there is no dearth of leadership and a decision on the Chief Minister would be taken after the results of the elections are declared. They have claimed that people of Madhya Pradesh do not want Chouhan to continue as the Chief Minister.