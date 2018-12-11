हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Madhya Pradesh elections 2018 prominent winners and losers

The latest trends show that Chief Minister and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading from his constituency Budhni

Madhya Pradesh elections 2018 prominent winners and losers

New Delhi: In a nail-biting contest in Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party  (BJP) is facing a stiff challenge from the opposition Congress as it tries to save its fortress. 

The latest trends show that Chief Minister and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading from his constituency Budhni against his rival Arun Subhashchandra of the Congress.

Another key candidate, Yashodhara Raje Scindia of the BJP is leading from the Shivpuri constituency.

Jaivardhan Singh of the Congress party is leading from the Raghogarh constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Other big BJP names leading from their respective constituencies are Archana Didi, Surendra Patwa, Krishna Gaur and Akash Kailash Vijaywargiya.

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsMadhya Pradeshassembly elections 2018Shivraj Singh ChouhanCongressBJPKamal NathJyotiraditya ScindiaLive Election ResultsMadhya Pradesh party wise-results

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close