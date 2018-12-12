Madhya Pradesh Governor refuses audience to Congress, says will wait for final official results

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assembly Elections

In a letter to the MP Governor, Congress state president Kamal Nath stated that the Congress party has "emerged as the single largest party with majority support".

The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening sought an appointment from the state Governor Anandiben Patel to discuss the formation of government in the state. The party sought an appointment late on Tuesday night.

In a letter to the MP Governor, Congress state president Kamal Nath stated that the Congress party has "emerged as the single largest party with majority support". It also highlighted that all the Independents have assured support to the grand old party in the state.

The letter further added that the Congress would want to meet the governor on Tuesday night with senior Congress leaders as soon as the results are officially declared. He added that the party would seek permission to form govt in the stat.

However, the governor has turned down the approach of the party stating that an appointment would be given to the Congress only after the final official result is declared by the Election Commission.

"An appointment will be given only after the situation is made clear by the Election Commission," replied the Governor House.

