assembly elections 2018

Mayawati to launch BSP campaign in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana from October 25

Mayawati will begin BSP's campaign from Rajasthan where she will address two rallies each on October 25, 26 and on November 2.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati will begin the party's campaign from October 25 for upcoming assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. She will be holding 26 rallies in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The party is yet to finalise her plan for the campaigning in Telangana. 

Mayawati will begin BSP's campaign from Rajasthan where she will address two rallies each on October 25, 26 and on November 2. She will hold 12 public meetings in Madhya Pradesh starting from November 2.

In Chhattisgarh, she will be holding six rallies. The first rally will be held on November 4, and public meetings will be held on 16 and 17 November.

 

