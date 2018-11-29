हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Mizoram Assembly elections 2018: Voter turnout increases to 80.15%

The voter turnout in Mizoram rose to 80.15% on Thursday after the late arrival of turnout information for assembly elections in the 40-member state.

Mizoram Assembly elections 2018: Voter turnout increases to 80.15%
Image Courtesy: PTI

The voter turnout in Mizoram rose to 80.15% on Thursday after the late arrival of turnout information for assembly elections in the 40-member state.

The polling for the assembly elections ended on Wednesday with the percentage for voter turnout being 75 per cent. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ashish Kundra confirmed the rise in voter turnout percentage. 

Kundra said on Thursday that the turnout was without the votes polled through postal ballots and the service voters as such votes would be received till December nine, two days before the counting of votes.

He said that all the electronic voting machines (EVM) and polling parties have reached their respective counting centres in the eight district headquarters.

Polling by 7.7 lakh electorate on Wednesday in 1,164 polling stations across the state and 15 temporary polling stations specially erected for the Bru voters in Mizoram-Tripura border Kanhmun village in Mamit district was completely peaceful without any law and order problem reported from anywhere.

The poll turnout at the 15 temporary polling stations was 56.46 per cent, Kundra added.

The electorate sealed the fates of 209 candidates, including 15 women, belonging to the ruling Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP, NPP, NCP, People's Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM), unregistered Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Zoramthar.

Result of the state poll will be declared on December 11 along with those of the four other election-bound states.

The voters turnout was recorded at 81 per cent in the last election in Mizoram in November 2013.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsMizoram Assembly elections 2018CEOVoter turnout

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close