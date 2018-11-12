हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Mizoram polls: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's debutant NPP to contest in 8 seats

NPP state unit convener Lianzuala will contest from the Dampa constituency, while a retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, B Suanzalang, will try his electoral luck from Champhai North seat.

Mizoram polls: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma&#039;s debutant NPP to contest in 8 seats

Aizawl: The National People's Party (NPP) will contest eight seats in the Mizoram elections on November 28, party national secretary Lalrina said on Thursday. The NPP was launched in Mizoram by its president and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on September 29.

Lalrina said that the NPP candidates would be filing their nominations either on Thursday or Friday, which is the last date of filing nominations. "Former parliamentary secretary Hmingdailova Khiangte, who recently resigned from the state legislature after being denied ticket by the ruling Congress, would be NPP's candidate for Tuirial seat in Kolasib district, located on the border with Assam," Lalrina said.

NPP state unit convener Lianzuala will contest from the Dampa constituency, while a retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, B Suanzalang, will try his electoral luck from Champhai North seat.

Former president of the erstwhile underground Hmar People's Convention (HPC), Hmingchungnunga, would be the NPP's nominee in the Serlui seat, while Kapliana Pachuau, a journalist and a fresher, would contest from the prestigious Serchhip seat against giants like chief minister Lal Thanhawla and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief ministerial nominee Lalduhoma.

First timers -- John Lalremruata, Lalhuliana and D D Chakma -- will contest from Kolasib, Thorang and Tuichawng seats, respectively.

In Meghalaya, the NPP is the major partner of the ruling MDA alliance, while in Nagaland and Manipur it is also part of the ruling alliance. It is part of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and a constituent of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). 

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsMizoram Assembly elections 2018MizoramMeghalayaNPPNational Peoples PartyConrad Sangma

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close