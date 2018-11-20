Modi asks Madhya Pradesh to vote ‘intelligently’, says ‘ensure no Congress candidate wins’

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to vote “intelligently” in the November 28 Assembly elections, asking them to ensure that "not even a single Congress candidate" is elected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to vote “intelligently” in the November 28 Assembly elections, asking them to ensure that "not even a single Congress candidate" is elected.

Addressing a poll rally in Rewa, Modi reminded voters that Madhya Pradesh has a "double-engine" as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power in the state and the Centre.

Targeting the Nehru-Gandhi family, Modi said, "History proves that no dynasty prevails after its fourth generation rule in Delhi and Congress will also meet the same fate".

Modi urged people to think for a moment before voting about what Congress has done for them compared to 15 years of BJP rule in the state.

Asking people to be active participants in development process, Modi said, "If people work for 10 hours, then I will work for 11 hours for the country's progress".

Modi credited Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with developing the state. "He is in power for the last 15 years but effectively got only four and a half years as during rest of the period, the state always fought with the Centre for its rights in the UPA-led regime at the Centre, he said.

"In 55 years (of Congress rule), only 30 MW green energy was generated (in the state) while in our 15-year rule, 4,000 MW renewable energy is being generated," he said.

