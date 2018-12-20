Mohammad Ali takes charge as new Telangana Home Minister

New Delhi: A week after TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana for the second consecutive term, Mohammad Ali on Thursday took charge as the new Home Minister of the southern state.

KCR was sworn-in as the state's Chief Minister on December 13. Rao, who spearheaded the movement for the creation of a separate state of Telangana, took charge of office in 2014 for the first time.

The TRS swept the Telangana Assembly elections 2018, bagging 88 out of the 119 Assembly seats, decimating the Prajakutami – an alliance of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS).

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which won seven seats, has also supported the TRS.