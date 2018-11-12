हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Naxals

Naxals attack CoBRA commandos in Bijapur's Pamed, encounter underway

The encounter began after the Naxals attacked the CoBRA team in Bijapur's Pamed area in Chhattisgarh on Monday. 

File photo of Naxals

BIJAPUR: A fierce encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxals in Bijapur's Pamed area in Chhattisgarh on Monday. 

According to ANI, the encounter began at around 12:20 PM after a team of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) anti-Naxal force was targeted by the Naxal rebels.

At least two jawans of the CoBRA anti-Naxal force were injured in the attack. 

Firing between the security forces and the home-grown rebels is currently underway.

Earlier this morning, the Maoists triggered an IED blast in Dantewada which narrowly missed a CRPF foot patrol party. 

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off just 700 metres from polling booth number 183 in Nayanar village in Katekalyan area.

The attack happened around 6.20 AM, just 40 minutes before the voting process began in Chhattisgarh along with nine other seats in the Maoist-infested region. 

"There was no injury or loss to the polling team. Voting started as per schedule," said a CRPF officer.

It was the fifth Maoist attack in 17 days in the Left-wing extremism (LWE) affected state, police said, adding that the attacks were part of an attempt to disrupt elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly.

Amid tight security, voting at 10 of the 18 seats scheduled for the first phase began at 7 AM. These were Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Konta, Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal and Kondagaon. It would end at 3 PM. 

Polling in the remaining eight seats began around 8 AM and would continue till 5 PM. All 18 constituencies are known to be Maoist-hubs.

Maoists on Sunday detonated an IED, killing a Border Security Force Assistant Sub-Inspector in Kanker district when the troopers were on foot patrol.

The Left-wing extremists have asked people to boycott the elections.

On November 8, a Central Industrial Security Force head constable and four civilians were killed when the insurgents blew up a mini bus they were returning in after buying vegetables and groceries here.

Doordarshan cameraman and three Chhattisgarh Police personnel were killed in a Maoist ambush here on October 30. 

On October 27, the Maoists fired on a CRPF contingent in Bijapur killing four troopers.

NaxalsCoBRA forcesBijapurChhattisgarh assembly elections

