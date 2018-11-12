No longer a BJP ally in Mizoram's CADC, allegations by MNF 'baseless': Congress

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

Former chief minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga claimed that the Congress and the BJP have continued to remain alliance partners in the CADC. 

No longer a BJP ally in Mizoram&#039;s CADC, allegations by MNF &#039;baseless&#039;: Congress

Aizawl: The ruling Congress in poll-bound Mizoram on Saturday said it was no longer an ally of the BJP in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) and termed the allegations made against the party in this regard by opposition MNF as "false and baseless". Mizoram is set to go to polls on November 28. The tenure of the 40-member Assembly ends on 15 December 2018.

Former chief minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga claimed on Friday that the Congress and the BJP have continued to remain alliance partners in the CADC. CADC is an autonomous council for ethnic Chakma people, formed under the sixth schedule of the Constitution on April 29, 1972.

The council exercises legislative, executive and judicial powers over allotted departments in its territory, which is spread over 1500 sqkm.

Election to 20-member CADC on April 20 had thrown a fractured mandate. While the MNF bagged eight seats, the Congress won six, and the BJP five. Poll to one seat was stayed by the Gauhati High Court.

Traditional rivals, the BJP and the Congress, formed a coalition and staked claim to form the executive committee of the tribal council.

However, the coalition faced a setback after a few Congress members withdrew support to the BJP-led CADC.

Refuting Zoramthanga's claims, MPCC spokesperson Lallianchhunga said on Saturday that seven Congress members of the council had on October 29 withdrew support to the BJP-led executive committee of the council, headed by Shanti Jiban Chakma.

"Three executive members of the Congress had resigned from the council in October, following which seven more members of the party withdrew support. There is no coalition between the BJP and the Congress in CADC anymore. All allegations made in this regard by MNF are false," he claimed.

The committee, led by Shanti Jiban Chakma, has the support of one just BJP executive member for now, he said, adding that the governor was yet to order a floor test in the 20-member CADC.

