Rahul Gandhi

Note ban destroyed farmers: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi criticised the note ban of 2016 and accused him of mocking the farmers.

Note ban destroyed farmers: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi criticised the note ban of 2016 and accused him of mocking the farmers.

“Note ban destroyed the lives of farmers. They don't even have enough money to buy seeds and fertilisers. Yet, PM Modi continues to make fun of the plight of farmers,” wrote the Rahul Gandhi on Twitter in Hindi.

“Even his own Agriculture Ministry has now admitted that note ban adversely affected the farmers,”  he added.

 

 

Addressing a poll rally at Jhabua for the November 28 Assembly elections, PM Modi said that used the "bitter medicine" of demonetisation to bring back money into the banking system and to give "proper treatment to deep-rooted corruption system" in the country.

"People who used to hide their money under beds, in their houses, offices and factories are now paying tax of every single penny and we are using this money for the right schemes for the common man," Modi said.

Targeting the Nehru-Gandhi family, Modi said, "History proves that no dynasty prevails after its fourth generation rule in Delhi and Congress will also meet the same fate".

