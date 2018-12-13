Nothing to worry, just enjoy: Ashok Gehlot on Congress' delay in naming CMs

New Delhi: In the race to be the next CM of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday evening that Congress will follow due process in naming who all would be at the helm of political affairs in his state, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Even as supporters of several Congress leaders across the three states have been sloganeering for their respective candidate to be named CM, Gehlot said that the party is following established procedures before coming to its decisions. "The decision will be taken soon, there is nothing to worry. Enjoy kijiye (just enjoy). The decision has to be taken on CMs of three states, so, naturally it takes time. Party president will take a call," he told news agency ANI.

Scenes across the state capitals of Jaipur, Bhopal and Raipur though are far from enjoyable with Congress workers surrounding party offices here and demanding their respective leader be named the CM. The party had won elections in all three states where BJP was in power albeit without naming a CM candidate. The simmering rifts between its leaders here - Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia in MP and Bhupesh Baghel and TS Sehdev in Chhattisgarh - has been exposed even if Congress leaders say the party is completely united.

A number of party leaders has said that the final decision on who would be the CMs is for party president Rahul Gandhi to take. There have been numerous and seemingly endless meetings at Rahul's residence in New Delhi but no decision has yet been taken. Meanwhile, reports of unrest emerged from several parts of Rajasthan with supporters of Sachin Pilot blocking key roads in Dausa and Karauli. This prompted both Pilot and Gehlot to urge party workers to maintain calm.