Yogi Adityanath

Of lies and losses: Yogi Adityanath breaks silence on state election results

Yogi Aditynath alleges that lies were spread in the states of Rajasthan and MP and yet, BJP put up a strong show.

File photo

New Delhi: He was one of the star campaigners for the BJP in the recently concluded state assembly elections. In fact, a brazen Yogi Adityanath took political rivals head-on and with gusto during his rallies across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. The final outcome though was far from what the UP chief minister and his party was hoping for.

On Wednesday, a day after BJP lost Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to Congress, and fared even worse in Telangana, Adityanath said that BJP had had to fight tough odds and lies. "In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, people tried to spread lies but despite that, we put up a good fight under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership," he told mediapersons in Patna. "The support that people have given us makes our fight ahead much easier."

Adityanath has been a prominent face during pre-poll rallies for the BJP. And while the party has seen positive outcomes during previous elections, Tuesday's verdict in all five states would serve as a setback in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections next year. For Adityanath though, it is nothing more than a minor hiccup. "Winning and losing is part of the democratic process. What is important is how you are fighting and how you fight. We fight well and strong and everyone can be proud of that."

During and in the immediate aftermath of his political rallies elsewhere, critics have often slammed Adityanath for not being concerned with affairs of his own state. He has also been called out for indulging in the politics of name-changing. The UP CM has countered by often saying he is abreast with all that is happening in his state.

