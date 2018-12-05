Only BJP can firmly deal with Naxals, ISI activities: Adityanath in Telangana

Karimnagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said only the BJP could firmly deal with the Naxal problem and ISI activities in the country and ensure security for every citizen.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Telangana, he said, "The BJP will resolve the Naxal issue and act sternly against the anti-India activities of the ISI (Pakistan's spy agency Inter Services Intelligence) to ensure security for every citizen."

Adityanath said thousands of years ago, Lord Ram had carried out the same work and ensured a secure society, free from the threat of "rakshashi atank" (demonic threat) and one which did not discriminate against anyone, everyone felt secure, and "only the BJP can do this today".

He accused the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government of betraying the people of Telangana for the last four-and-a-half years and alleged that prior to this (in undivided Andhra Pradesh), the Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had "exploited" them.

"KCR and the TRS did nothing for Telangana and similarly, the Congress-TDP alliance is coming only to exploit you, the only option left with you is the BJP," Adityanath told the crowd.

"Had these people (Congress, TDP, TRS) taken the development works forward, provided employment to the youth, worked for farmers' welfare and put elaborate security arrangements in place, then Karimnagar would not have marched towards becoming a hub of ISI activities.

"I have come here to tell you to that only the BJP can effectively tackle Naxals and deal with ISI activities with an iron hand and ensure security for every citizen of the country and hence, I have come to seek your support for the BJP," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the Congress, TDP and TRS were still lying under the "slavery of Nizamshahi" and practising family rule.

The Congress, despite ruling the country for the maximum period of time, had failed to come out with any comprehensive development scheme in public interest, he alleged, adding that the N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP had also failed do so and the KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had only made big announcements.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government built crores of houses and toilets, gave LPG connections to crores of poor people, opened 32 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts and also brought the PMJAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana) health insurance scheme, Adityanath said.

The schemes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) covered every section of the society and did not discriminate, but those of the Congress, TDP and TRS "divided the society", the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, adding that until one got rid of "Nizamshahi", development could not be achieved.

He claimed that the poll manifestos of the Congress, TDP and TRS talked about carrying out development work in Muslim areas if they came to power.

"The Indian Constitution does not allow divisions in the society in the name of religion. Every section of the society should have the right over the resources and not just the Muslims...The BJP works to unite people, alongside ushering in development," Adityanath said.

He described the TDP, TRS and the Congress as dynastic parties and claimed that the BJP did not work that way.

It was only in the saffron party that a small-time worker could become the prime minister, vice-president or the party's national president, Adityanath said, adding that the BJP was "India's party" and the party of the common public, which undertook programmes without any discrimination.

"Those who support 'Nizamshahi' are anti-democracy...Do not believe the parties promoting family rule. Believe in the BJP, Modiji, Amit Shah and all the party workers who work for your security, development and good governance and who will take you to the path of development," he said.

The 119-member Telangana Assembly will go to polls on December 7 and the results will be announced on December 11.