हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

Out of 1 lakh cows promised to Telangana voters in its manifesto, will BJP give me one, asks Owaisi

In its manifesto for the December elections in the state, the BJP has proposed free distribution of one lakh cows every year. 

Out of 1 lakh cows promised to Telangana voters in its manifesto, will BJP give me one, asks Owaisi

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioning if they will give him one out of the 1 lakh cows that they have promised to Telangana.

"BJP in its manifesto for Telangana elections promises to distribute 1 lakh cows in the state. Will they give one to me also? I promise I will keep it with the utmost respect, but the question is will they give? It is not a laughing matter, just think about it," Owaisi asked.

In its manifesto for the December elections in the state, the BJP has proposed free distribution of one lakh cows every year. "The proposal is to distribute cows in villages, at the time of festivals and others, to people who seek them," BJP's manifesto committee chairman NVSS Prabhakar said.

Prabhakar, who was an MLA in the recently-dissolved Legislative Assembly, also listed the use of cows in sectors such as agriculture and rural economy. 

He also said that another proposal is to set up a 'mini-India linguistic welfare board' which would take care of the welfare of linguistic minorities, those coming to Hyderabad from other states in search of livelihood, Prabhakar said. 

The manifesto committee earlier proposed regulating sale of liquor, claiming that its unrestricted availability and consumption was leading to several social and law and order problems.

The manifesto also promises cancellation of surcharge fares by state-run Road Transort Corporation (RTC) buses during fesival seasons and free transportation to those taking up 'Deeksha' (religious code of behaviour) for visiting temples, including Sabarimala, the MLA said.

Total waiver of the tax on petrol and diesel, free online and offline coaching to youth appearing for competitive examinations and provision of safe drinking water for Rs six per month per household are the other proposals made by the manifesto committee. 

The BJP had five MLAs in the 119-member assembly which was dissolved prematurely. However, the party is now hoping to substantially increase its strength in the coming polls.

Tags:
assembly elections 2018Assembly ElectionsTelangana Assembly elections 2018TelanganaAsaduddin Owaisi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close