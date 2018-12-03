हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi hits back at Yogi Adityanath, says UP CM busy spreading lies in Telangana

Does this nation only belong to you and not me? Will they throw us out of this country if we speak against BJP?"

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has lashed out against Yogi Adityanath after the Uttar Pradesh CM warned of serious consequences if BJP won assembly elections in Telangana.

Questioning his role as the CM of a state, Owaisi accused Adityanath of ignoring his state. "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has come to Hyderabad. He is saying that if BJP will form the government in Telangana then they will throw Asaduddin Owaisi out like Nizam. I want to ask him since when did he start talking all this? Does this nation only belong to you and not me? Will they throw us out of this country if we speak against BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticise his politics and talk against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh?" he said at a rally in Malakpet on Sunday.

Owaisi also sought to give Adityanath lessons in history. "You are zero in history and don't know dates. If you were educated then you would have known that Nizam didn't leave Hyderabad. When India fought against China, then he was the one who sold his gold."

The sharp rebuttal came shortly after Adityanath said that Owaisi will have to flee Hyderabad 'much like the Nizam had.'

"If BJP comes to power I assure you Owaisi will have to flee from Telangana the same way Nizam was forced to flee from Hyderabad," Adityanath had said at a public rally in Vikarabad's Tandur. Here, he had also targeted Congress, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for indulging in politics of dynasty. He had accused Owaisi in indulging in politics of minority.

Telangana goes to vote on December 7 and the political battle between various competing parties has only intensified in recent days. The results would be declared on December 11.

 

