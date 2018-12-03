हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi dividing nation into 'Anil Ambani's India' and 'Farmers' India': Rahul Gandhi's fresh Salvo

PM Modi dividing nation into &#039;Anil Ambani&#039;s India&#039; and &#039;Farmers&#039; India&#039;: Rahul Gandhi&#039;s fresh Salvo

New Delhi: Firing a fresh salvo against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the former is dividing the country into "Anil Ambani's India" and "Farmers' India".

Ambani will get the Rafael contract of 30,000 crores from PM Modi without even making an aircraft. While on the other hand, the Prime Minister will pay only Rs 1040 for 750 kg of onions produced by farmers with four months of hardwork.

PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi are currently in poll-bound Rajasthan for election campaigning.

The prime minister is slated to address a public meeting at Jodhpur on December 3 and in Hanumangarh, Sikar and Jaipur on December 4, a BJP spokesperson said.

The Congress president will tour the state on December 4, during which he will address public meetings at Malakhera of Alwar district, Surajgarh of Jhunjhunu district and Salumber of Udaipur district, a Congress spokesperson said.

Polls to the 200-seat assembly is due in the state on December 7 and counting will be done on December 11.

