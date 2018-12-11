हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Congress, other winners in assembly elections 2018

PM Narendra Modi also said he has the highest respect for the verdict of people

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Congress, other winners in assembly elections 2018
File photo

New Delhi: He campaigned long and hard for the BJP in all the five states that went to polls over the last month. On counting day on Tuesday, the result was not what his party was hoping for but Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it a point to congratulate rival parties that secured victories.

While Congress seized Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, it went neck-and-neck with BJP in Madhya Pradesh. In Telangana, TRS registered a massive win while Mizoram was conquered with ease by Mizo National Front. "Congratulations to the Congress for their victories. Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their impressive victory in Mizoram," PM Modi tweeted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

PM Modi also said he has the highest respect for the verdict of people and thanked them for having given BJP a chance to work for them. "We accept the people’s mandate with humility. I thank the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan for giving us the opportunity to serve these states. BJP Governments in these states worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people."

Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taught him several lessons since the infamous defeat of his party in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. "PM Modi taught me lessons in what not to do. He was handed a huge mandate in 2014 but he refused to listen to the people's voice. One must always hear what the people have to say in a democracy, they are the best teachers," Rahul had said in a press conference.

