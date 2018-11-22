हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi among galaxy of leaders to hit campaign trail in Telangana soon

Single-phase elections will be held in Telangana on December 7.

PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi among galaxy of leaders to hit campaign trail in Telangana soon

HYDERABAD: A galaxy of national level leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will soon begin campaigning for their respective parties in the poll-bound Telangana.

According to reports, the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations came to an end on Thursday after which all major contenders began the process to finalise the schedules for their star campaigners.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, several Union ministers and top leaders of the two national parties are expected to hit the campaign trail in Telangana.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be addressing an election meeting at Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 23. The meeting is expected to give a headstart to the party`s campaign as it heads a four-party `Mahakutami` or grand alliance ahead of the single-phase December 7 polls.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will share the stage with his mother on Friday at the meet. 

As this is Sonia Gandhi`s first visit to Telangana after the formation of the state, the party leaders will hold a ''thanksgiving event'' in her honour for carving out the state.

Rahul Gandhi will again visit Telangana on November 28 and 29 and later on December 3 to address a series of rallies in different parts of the state.

PM Modi is expected to give a boost to the BJP campaign by addressing a few rallies on November 27 and December 3. 

According to the state BJP leaders, PM Modi may participate in the campaign in four districts, including here, covering the constituencies where the party is considered strong.

BJP chief Amit Shah, who addressed a couple of public meetings during September and October, is likely to visit Telangana again to address 12 rallies. 

Party's Telangana unit president K Laxman said Amit Shah will address the meetings on November 25, 27 and 28.

BJP is contesting all 119 seats on its own. Several union ministers are also likely to campaign for the party candidates. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and party general secretary Ram Madhav have already addressed a few meetings.

In his first-ever election in alliance with Congress party, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to address a few rallies. 

Party leaders say he may share the dais with Rahul Gandhi.

TDP, a constituent of `Mahakutami` is contesting on 14 seats. 

Popular actor and TDP MLA N Balakrishna may also address a few meetings, especially in Kukatpally constituency here, where his niece N Suhasini is a candidate. 

Suhasini is the granddaughter of TDP founder NT Rama Rao. Her actor brothers Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram are also likely to campaign for her.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is racing ahead in the campaign with party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing series of rallies. 

He is criss-crossing the state in a helicopter, seeking a fresh mandate.

KCR, who had already addressed a few meetings after dissolving the state assembly in September, plans to address 90 meetings in 15 days.

KCR`s son KT Rama Rao is another key campaigner for the party. 

He has hit campaign trail here and in surrounding districts, focusing on constituencies with a sizeable number of voters who have their roots in Andhra Pradesh.

Besides, KCR`s daughter and party MP K Kavitha and nephew Harish Rao were the other key campaigners for the party.

The campaign of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) is being led by its president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. He is addressing public meetings and conducting foot march for his party`s candidates in the eight constituencies here.

(With IANS inputs)

