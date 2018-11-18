हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi slams Congress, says cheating in its blood, false promises nature of party

"I challenge them to present a report card what they did in all these years. Chhindwara is tired of Congress' false promises. They have faith in BJP," said PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi slams Congress, says cheating in its blood, false promises nature of party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a verbal attack on the Congress alleging the party of making false promises and cheating the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting at poll-bound Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the PM slammed the Congress saying that cheating was in the blood of the opposition party. He also accused the grand old party saying that making false promises is the very nature of Congress. 

"Making false promises is the very nature of Congress. They ruled for four generations. I challenge them to present a report card what they did in all these years. Chhindwara is tired of Congress' false promises. They have faith in BJP," said PM Modi.

"The Congress continues to misguide people. Cheating is in the blood of the Congress, but the people of Madhya Pradesh will not give importance to that party," added the PM.

PM Modi also slammed the Congress on the issue of cow protection. "Is it the same Congress which praises the cow in Madhya Pradesh and mentions some schemes in its poll manifesto, but slaughters calves on the streets of Kerala and eats beef?" Modi asked the crowd.

He was apparently referring to an incident in Kerala's Kannur last year when a calf was slaughtered to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's notification on the sale of cattle for slaughter.

The Congress, in its manifesto for the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, talks about the commercial production of "gaumutra" (cow urine) and "kanda" (cow dung cakes).

Modi said his government had stopped the "theft" of the country's money to the tune of Rs 90,000 crore per year by detecting fake beneficiaries through technology.

"I have been heavily abused by Congress leaders, but I know the reason behind it. The use of Aadhaar-based technology has detected six crore fake beneficiaries of government schemes. My government has stopped the annual theft of Rs 90,000 crore of the country's money," he said.

"When Rajiv Gandhiji was PM, he said if govt released one rupee, only 15 paise could reach people. Why was it so? Who looted those 85 paise?" PM Modi said in Chhindwara.

Modi also targeted Chhindwara MP and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath over a video and his claims of development.

In the clip that went viral on the social media, Nath had purportedly said the winnability of a candidate was the most important factor for him, rather than his character.

"A recent video has surfaced on the internet in which a senior Congress leader from this state is caught saying that for winning these polls, they're ready to take support from goons and those who don't obey the law. Such a thing is absolutely unacceptable," stressed PM Modi.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December 11.

