हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
assembly elections 2018

PM Narendra Modi to hold back-to-back rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

PM Modi will hold several rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan and MP.

PM Narendra Modi to hold back-to-back rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold several back-to-back rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in an effort to boost his party BJP’s poll prospects in two states.

The PM will do his first rally in Rajasthan's Alwar on Sunday. Later, in the day, the PM will also hold two rallies in Vidisha and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and wind up his election campaign there. 
 
While assembly elections are due for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, polling will take place 200 seats in Rajasthan.

The PM will return to Rajasthan on Tuesday where he will hold three more rallies in Bhilwara, Kota and Baneshwar Dham. 

Leaving no stone unturned, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will also hold three rallies in Rajasthan on November 26.

As per reports, the Gandhi scion will hold rallies in Ajmer, Jalore and Jodhpur. 

The PM will come to Rajasthan again on November 28 to hold rallies in Nagaur and Bharatpur.

These poll rallies will be significant as Madhya Pradesh will be polling on the same day. 

The PM will be leaving for the G-20 summit in Argentina the same night after returning to Delhi.
 
The PM will be away for next five days for the G-20 summit and return home on the night of December 2. 

On December 3, the PM will again hit the campaign trail, with a massive rally in Jodhpur which is the stronghold area of Congress Chief Minister probable Ashok Gehlot. 

Meanwhile, PM Modi will come to Telangana too and hold two rallies on December 3. 

The PM will hold three rallies in Rajasthan's Sikar, Hanumangarh and Jaipur on December 4 before finally wrapping up his campaign in Rajasthan. 

The TRS-ruled Telangana will see at least four rallies by the PM – two on November 27 and two more on December 3.

Tags:
assembly elections 2018RajasthanMadhya PradeshNarendra ModiBJPTelangana

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close