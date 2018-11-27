Political drama in Telangana as Congress candidate against KCR tries to set self ablaze

HYDERABAD: High drama unfolded in Telangana after Vanteru Pratap Reddy, the Congress candidate contesting against caretaker Chief Minister and TRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao, allegedly tried to commit suicide after a police raid at his residence.

Pratap Reddy, who is contesting the upcoming Telangana polls from Gajwel constituency, poured petrol on himself and tried to set himself ablaze outside the police station on late Monday night.

Earlier in the day, the police had conducted a raid at the Congress candidate's following reports of illegal distribution of money and liquor.

“Petbasheerabad police along with Quthbullapur flying squad went to the residence of Vanteru Pratap Reddy which is in the limits of Petbasheerabad police station and conducted checking,” said PV Padmaja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balanagar, Cyberabad, as reported by ANI.

Following the raids, Pratap Reddy went on an indefinite sit-in outside the police station. As police tried to remove him from the area, Reddy started shouting claiming threat to his life.

"Meanwhile Pratap Reddy along with his supporters came and started misbehaving with officials and Pratap Reddy poured petrol on himself and tried to attempt to commit suicide and created drama. There was nothing found and seized from his residence. If flying squad lodges a complaint action will be initiated on the persons for misbehaving and abusing the officials. Further inquiry is underway," added Padmaja.

On Sunday, the Grand Alliance candidate had protested in front of the office of Returning Officer, alleging illegal surveillance on him including phone tapping. When police tried to remove him, clashes ensued following which he was hospitalised.

Amid this ongoing political tension, security has been beefed up in the state of Telangana.

The state elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect representatives of 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11. The house was dissolved prematurely in September on the recommendation of the ruling KCR-led TRS government.

The chief contest in the state is between Telangana Rashtra Samith and the grand alliance which comprises of Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) and Communist Party of India.