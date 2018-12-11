हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly Elections

Polls were fought on state governments' performance: Rajnath Singh

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, he also offered his congratulations to all the winning parties and candidates.

Polls were fought on state governments&#039; performance: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: With election trends showing reverses for the BJP, senior party leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said the polls were fought on the basis of the performance of state governments, rejecting the notion that the results would be a reflection on the Modi government.

He also pointed out the Congress-led grand alliance was heading to a "huge defeat" in Telangana, where the TRS appears set to retain to power with a big majority.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament, he also offered his congratulations to all the winning parties and candidates.

As per trends, the Congress was comfortable ahead of the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh and has an edge over it in Rajasthan.

Both parties were locked in a neck and neck race in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress appeared to be losing power in Mizoram to Mizo National Front. 

Tags:
Assembly Electionsassembly elections 2018Assembly PollsAssembly polls 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close