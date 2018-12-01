Rahul a confused Gandhi, he changes his Hindu appearances for political reasons: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday attacked Rahul Gandhi claiming that he showcases himself as a Hindu based on political purposes. "Rahul Gandhi's problem is that he is the confused Gandhi and he keeps on changing his Hindu appearances for political purposes, not by way of commitment. He isn't a Hindu by commitment, he is a Hindu by political consideration. His Hindu faith changes with political expediency," Union Minister avi Shankar Prasad said.

The BJP has been taking potshots at Rahul over his temple visits and over his claims of being a Hindu devout. After the Congress chief visited a temple at Pushkar, a priest had said that Rahul while doing the rituals had said that he belonged to the 'Dattatreya' gotra, who are Kashmiri Brahmins.

However, the BJP had mocked Rahul and coined a new gotra for him using his Italian lineage through his mother and party leader Sonia Gandhi. Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey called it 'gotra Itlus'.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had also said that the gotra mentioned by Rahul was that of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and not of the Congress president.

Amid debates regarding his religion, Rahul launched a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the latter lacks knowledge on the foundation of Hinduism.

"What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody, knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge. Our Prime Minister says he is a Hindu but he doesn't understand the foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he?" he had asked.